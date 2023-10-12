Partial lifting of diesel export ban to cover two thirds of supplies — Novak

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Partial lifting of the diesel fuel export ban approved by the government on October 6 will cover two thirds of supplies to international markets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"Deliveries to ports are by pipeline transport. This is approximately two thirds of total diesel fuel exports; the decision was made on it to resume exports," Novak said.

"Since we are producing more petroleum products than consuming inside the country, we need to continue exports," he added.