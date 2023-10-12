Novak says shift to settlements in national currencies for energy resources global trend

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The reduction of the share of the dollar and the euro and the shift to national currencies in mutual settlements in energy trade is a global trend, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russian Energy Week.

"The shift to payments in national currencies in trade with our friendly countries is one of the global changes that we have observed this year. We have minimized trade in dollars and euro with almost all countries and shifted to payments in rubles and those currencies that are national for our friendly countries by now," he said.

This is a trend that is observed not only in Russia, but all around the world, Novak added.

