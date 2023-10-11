Annual inflation in Russia reaches 6.26% on October 3-9 — Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia on October 3-9 accelerated to 6.26% against 5.94% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development said on Wednesday.

"Between October 3, 2023, and October 9, 2023, there was a 0.24% increase in consumer prices. Annual Inflation reached 6.26%. In the context of accelerating food price increases, the food products segment's rate of price growth increased to 0.31% during the reporting week. The price decline for fruits and vegetables (eggs, meat products) has resumed. In the non-food goods sector, the rate of price growth also increased (0.12%), the price of passenger cars, as well as household and electrical appliances, increased more quickly. Prices in the services sector rose by 0.3% amid growing prices for airline tickets for domestic destinations," the statement said.

TASS reported earlier that the Ministry of Economic Development released an updated estimate of the Russian Federation's socioeconomic development for 2024-2026. The ministry increased its 2023 inflation forecast for Russia from 5.3% to 7.5%, in the statement.