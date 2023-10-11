Russia’s annual inflation accelerates to 6% in September

MOSCOW, October 11 /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia in September 2023 accelerated to 6% against 5.15% in August. In monthly terms, consumer prices increased by 0.87%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

According to statistics, food prices in September rose by 0.86% compared to August and grew by 4.87% in annual terms.

At the same time, non-food products rose in price by 1.09% month-on-month and by 4.56% compared to September 2022. The price of services increased by 0.61% compared to the August figure and by 9.66% in annual terms.