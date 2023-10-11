Xerox terminates activities in Russia

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. American corporation Xerox, engaged in the production of copiers, terminated its activities in Russia and sold the business to the Russian management of its subsidiary in Russia - Xerox CIS LLC, the press service of Xerox CIS told TASS.

President of Xerox CIS Anton Borodikhin said that the company will start new projects in Russia and provide full support within the parameters of existing contracts. "As a result of the deal, customers and suppliers will maintain long-term relations with a trusted partner, and the company's employees will keep their jobs," the statement said.

In March last year, Xerox stopped exporting its products to Russia. According to the press service, the Russian legal entity has now been sold and will soon change its name and no longer be associated with the company.