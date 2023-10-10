Innovative drugs to be brought to market in Russia in 2024 without repeat clinical trials

SOCHI, October 10. /TASS/. Pharma industry players see opportunities opening up in 2024 to bring innovative foreign drugs to the Russian market without the need to conduct repeat clinical trials locally, Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM) Executive Director Vladimir Shipkov told TASS on the sidelines of the Biotechmed industry forum.

"We are looking with optimism into the future as regards bringing innovative pharmaceuticals [to the market[ via mechanisms that have already been thoroughly discussed within the framework of the Eurasian [Economic] Union. I hope we will get a tool next year, thanks to which we will be able to bring innovative medicines [to the market] in case there are no clinical trials. Almost all documents are at the finalization stage," he said.

Foreign pharmaceutical companies and AIPM members are supplying drugs to the Russian market in line with guarantees given earlier and will continue to do so, Shipkov noted.