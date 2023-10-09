Russian Energy Ministry sees no risk of export markets loss

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry does not see the risk of losing export markets for refiners of petroleum products due to the temporary restriction of diesel fuel and gasoline exports, First Deputy Minister Pavel Sorokin said in an interview with the RBC television channel.

"We do not see such risks over the period when it was in force. As I have already said, the response was prompt and measures were taken in time, so there is no such risks," Sorokin said.

Measures to stabilize the fuel market adopted by the government makes it possible for the industry to function normally, the official said. "Approved measures enable the sector to exist in absolutely normal conditions and continue operations just as it was early this year," he added.