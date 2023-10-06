Eleven documents signed after talks between Putin and Mirziyoyev

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan signed eleven documents on cooperation in conclusion of talks between leaders of the two countries Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev held today in the Kremlin.

In particular, head of states adopted a joint statement on deepening of relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and ally relations. Governments of the two countries signed an agreement on establishment of the Russian consulate-general in Samarqand.

The program of cooperation between foreign ministries of the two countries for 2024-2025 was also approved.