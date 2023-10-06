Leaders of Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to take part in gas supplies start ceremony

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The official ceremony on the occasion of the forthcoming start of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan will take place on October 7 with participation of leaders of all the three countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Tomorrow we together with [President of Uzbekistan] Shavkat Miromonovich [Mirziyoyev] and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev will take part in the official ceremony of the launch of Russian gas supplies by Gazprom to Uzbekistan," Putin said.

Such supplies will start "for the first time throughout the history of existence of these transport system; gas of Russian production, Russian origin, has never been directed from Russia in the direction of Central Asia," the Russian leader stressed.