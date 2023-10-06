Russian pork export can grow by a third in 2023 — industry association

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian pork export may grow by 29.4% as of 2023 year-end and stand at about 220,000 metric tons, director general of the National Union of Swine Breeders Yury Kovalyov told reporters.

"We exported about 170,000 metric tons last year. We expect about 220,000 metric tons in this year; all these figures not including China," Kovalyov said.

The situation with the African Swine Fever (ASF) does not affect exports now and is "under absolute control," the director general said.

"We have ASF for fifteen years already and during that time, the government and the business completed a huge amount of work. The state veterinary service system was improved from the government side and supervision was returned to the federal level. On the business side, these are primarily investments into the bio-security system, to get top levels of the so-called compartment - biological security of the enterprise," he added.