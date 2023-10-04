Kazakhstan proposes linking energy systems of SCO member states — Kazakh energy minister

ASTANA, October 4. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is proposing looking at the prospects for pooling energy systems within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said at the SCO Energy Forum in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

"We are interested in exploring the opportunity of interlinking electric power infrastructure within the SCO space, including the operation of our system in a parallel regime, with maximized engagement of SCO member states," the minister said.

Satkaliyev also suggested pursuing joint studies into advanced areas for cooperation within the SCO, such as "power accumulation and storage technologies, introduction of elements of a smart energy system and smart power grids."

Kazakhstan is also interested in considering investments in upgrading and renovating power generation installations to support uninterrupted electricity supplies and energy security, the minister added.