Russian stocks mixed as Wednesday trading opens

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index lost 0.17% to 3,138.62 points, while the RTS Index added 0.14% to 995.12 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:18 a.m., the MOEX Index was down by 0.07% at 3,141.74 points, while the RTS was up by 0.15% at 995.25 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.16% at 99.46 rubles, the euro was up by 0.01% at 104.17 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.17% at 13.574 rubles as of 10:18 a.m.