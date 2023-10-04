Russian services PMI index down to 55.4 points in September — S&P Global

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 55.4 points in September 2023 from 57.6 points in the previous month, S&P Global analytical agency reported.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.

Price pressures across the services economy remained historically elevated, though rates of input cost and output charge inflation slowed slightly, according to the report.

"Output at services firms increased for the eighth month running, with the pace of growth sharper than the survey average. Higher activity levels were often linked to a further uptick in new business and sustained improvements in demand conditions," the agency said.