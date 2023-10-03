New IAEA mission at Zaporozhye NPP includes reps from four countries

MELITOPOL, October 3. /TASS/. Inspectors from Pakistan, Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Lithuania joined the new mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which has arrived at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Renat Karchaa, adviser to the CEO of Russian state nuclear power concern Rosenergoatom, told TASS.

Earlier on Tuesday, the twelfth rotation of IAEA inspectors took place at the Zaporozhye NPP. The inspectors' main tasks include monitoring and assessing the safety of the NPP, the power plant’s Telegram channel said.

"This time, the mission included representatives of Pakistan, Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Lithuania," Karchaa said.

IAEA experts have been present at the Zaporozhye NPP since September 1, 2022 - after the first visit to the station by the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi.

The Zaporozhye NPP located in Energodar has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. At the end of February 2022, the facility was taken under control by Russian forces. Since then, the Ukrainian military has periodically bombarded both residential areas of Energodar and the NPP’s territory using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.