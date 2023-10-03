Free trade agreement successfully implemented in CIS though obstacles remain

MINSK, October 3. /TASS/. The agreement on a free trade zone in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is being implemented quite successfully, though obstacles for truly free trade remain, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said.

"As far as I know the agreement [on a free trade zone in the CIS signed in December 2011] is being implemented and it seems fair to say successfully. However, there are problems as well. Many notice it <…>. Despite the fact that the agreement has pushed mutual trade volumes up substantially, removed many restrictions in mutual trade, certain obstacles for truly free trade remain," he told reporters prior to the meeting of the Council of permanent authorized representatives of CIS members in Minsk.

In particular, "some countries occasionally use restrictive measures" in a move, as they say, to protect national interests, Lebedev noted. "However, the CIS Executive Committee and representatives of corresponding entities, economy and finance ministries undertake joint measures to fully remove restrictions in mutual trade. We hope that this work will lead to the desired result," he said.

The agenda of the permanent authorized representatives’ meeting includes seven issues in all, three of which are devoted to the work of sector-specific councils of CIS members, Lebedev added.