Gazprom receives daily gas supply requests from Moldova and fulfills them — gas holding

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Gazprom receives daily requests for gas supplies from the Moldovan company Moldovagaz and fulfills them, the Russian holding says in a statement.

Earlier, Moldavian Energy Minister Viktor Parlikov said that the republic "has completely switched to [gas] supplies from the European Union." He said the switch to European suppliers was due to them offering a better price.

"Gazprom receives daily gas supply requests from the Moldovagaz company and fulfills them. Gas is supplied in transit through the Sudzha gas information system," Gazprom said.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Gazprom continues to stay in touch with Moldova, in particular about Chisinau's debt to the company.

Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis due to rising prices for gas and electricity, which has provoked protests in the country. Since October last year, Gazprom, which was previously the only gas supplier to the republic, has reduced its daily supply volume by 30%. The Russian company explained that this was due to technical problems associated with limited transit through Ukraine, but Chisinau blamed Gazprom for the crisis. In this situation, in December last year, Moldova completely switched to purchasing fuel from European suppliers, and Russian gas is sent to generate electricity in the unrecognized republic of Transnistria.