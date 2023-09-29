Russia, Iran may sign memo of cooperation between special economic zones in November

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia and Iran may sign a memorandum of cooperation between special economic zones (SEZs) in November 2023. This is according to a statement by the press service of the Russian Economic Development Ministry. The announcement was made following a meeting between Deputy Economic Development Minister Dmitry Vakhrukov and Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki, Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones.

"The participants agreed to sign in November this year a memorandum on cooperation between the special economic zones of Russia and Iran, which will be aimed at expanding ties between the SEZs for production, trade, economic and investment interaction," the Russian ministry noted.

Vakhrukov also reminded his Iranian colleagues about the creation of the Technology and Logistics Union in Russia, inviting them to cooperate. The Union was created following the agreement on the partnership of special economic zones of the Caspian states.