Russia’s export duty on wheat to increase to $47.2 per ton from October 4

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The duty on wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) exports from Russia will increase to 4,564.4 rubles ($47.2) per ton from October 4 to 10, 2023, from the current rate of 4,527.5 rubles ($46.8) per ton, according to files published by the Ministry of Agriculture on Friday.

The duty on barley will be 1,251.1 rubles ($12.9) per ton against the current rate of 791.2 rubles ($8.18) per ton, the duty on corn will be reduced to 2,853.8 rubles ($29.5) from 3,201.6 rubles ($33.1)per ton.

The export duty rate is calculated based on an indicative price of $244.5 per ton for wheat, $183.6 per ton for barley, and $207.4 per ton for corn.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.