Russian stock indices show mixed dynamics as Friday’s trading closes

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics by the end of the trading week.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index increased by 0.81% and reached 3,133.26 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index decreased by 0.34% to 1,007.58 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate increased by 1.16% to 97.97 rubles, the euro rate rose by 1.14% to 103.35 rubles, the yuan rate added 0.18% and amounted to 13.49 rubles.

On Friday, the leaders of growth were shares of the following companies: preferred and ordinary shares of Surgutneftegaz (+6.17% and +3.81%), Gazprom Neft (+3.13%), Detsky Mir (+2.65 %), LSR (+2%), Polyus (+1.71%) and Seligdar (+1.62%).

The leaders of decline were shares of Novabev Group (-6.25%), NCSP (-2.56%), Cherkizovo (-2.43%), RussNeft (-2. 26%), TGK-1 (-1.82%), Gazprom (-1.11%).

According to a forecast by BCS World of investments, on Monday, October 2, the MOEX index will fluctuate between 3,050 and 3,200 points, the dollar exchange rate will be in the range of 96-99 rubles.

According to Freedom Finance Global, on Monday, the MOEX index may move in the same corridor of 3,000-3,100 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 96-98 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate - in the range of 102-104 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble - in the corridor 13-13.5 rubles.