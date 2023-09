MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The dollar exceeded 98 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since September 8.

As of 13:49 Moscow time, the dollar grew by 1.27% to 98.02 rubles.

By 14:03 Moscow time, the dollar reached 97.8 rubles (+1.03%). At the same time, the euro added 1.48%, rising to 103.72 rubles, the yuan rose by 0.79% to 13.413 rubles.

The MOEX index grew by 0.96% to 3,137.89 points, the RTS index was at around 1,010.69 points (-0.03%).