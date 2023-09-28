Lukoil refinery in Bulgaria retains right to process Russian oil for one year

SOFIA, September 28. /TASS/. The Lukoil Neftochim Burgas oil refinery in Bulgaria retained the right to process Russian oil until October 2024, but on condition that oil supplies are reduced every three months.

The majority of deputies of the Bulgarian parliament voted for this decision, having considered amendments to the bill, which limits the supply of Russian oil for the needs of the enterprise. The meeting broadcast was carried out on the parliament website.

The debate between the authors of the initiative, representatives of the ruling majority, and the opposition lasted about three hours. During the discussions, the opposition repeatedly emphasized that the proposed bill was contrary to the national interests, violated market laws and would lead to higher fuel prices.

Previously, the parliamentary majority wanted to introduce a ban on Russian oil by November of this year, but this would disrupt the work of the enterprise and cause a sharp increase in the cost of fuel on the domestic market, which the Russian company officially warned about, indicating that "the 30-day period is unrealistic and cannot fully guarantee the normal operation of the enterprise."

In 2022, the European Commission, as an exception, allowed Bulgaria to fulfill contracts for the purchase, import and transfer of Russian crude oil delivered to the country by sea until the end of 2024. However, at the end of the spring session of parliament, representatives of the ruling majority submitted a proposal for early completion of its supplies.