RTS Index up 1.18%, MOEX Index up 1.32% as trading on Moscow Exchange closes on Thursday

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices grew on Thursday following the weakness of the ruble and comfortable oil price.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index rose by 1.32% to 3,108.07 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 1.18% to 1,011.04 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate decreased by 0.1% to 96.8 rubles, the euro increased by 0.25% to 102.21 rubles, the yuan rate edged up by 0.09% to 13.31 rubles.

"Russian securities could also be supported by an improvement in general market sentiment; world indices today were predominantly trading in the positive," said investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.

According to media reports, members of the US Senate agreed the day before to put to a vote a draft interim budget that will fund the government's work until November 17. If the project is not approved, there will be a shutdown at midnight on October 1, Bakhtin added.

On Thursday, Brent price was in the region of $93-95, the commodity received support from declining inventories in the United States and fears that the ban on the export of petroleum products from Russia will be prolonged, the expert noted.

On Thursday, the leaders of growth were the shares of Rusagro (+6.08%), Surgutneftegaz (+3.04% and +2.48%), Globaltrans (+2.57%) Lukoil (+2.11%), Rosseti (+1.17%).

On the contrary, the leaders of decline were the shares of the Moscow Exchange (-3.15%), Aeroflot (-1.53%), AFK Sistema (-1.07%), MTS (-0.6%), Yandex (-0.51%).

According to a forecast by BCS world of investments, on Friday, September 29, the MOEX index will be in the range of 3,000-3,125 points, the dollar exchange rate will be in the range 95.5-97.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global predicts that tomorrow the MOEX index will move in the same corridor of 3,000-3,100 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate may fluctuate between 95.5 and 97.5 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate will be between 102 and 104 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 12.9-13.5 rubles.