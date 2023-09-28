Russia has one of the most advanced nuclear industries in terms of research — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated nuclear workers on their professional holiday, highlighting the outstanding level of the Russian nuclear industry, according to a statement on the government website.

"The Russian nuclear sector is among the most advanced in terms of research, innovative manufacturing, and staff qualifications. It plays a critical role in strengthening technological sovereignty, space exploration, and Arctic territories, as well as ensuring uninterrupted energy supply and the stable operation of critical sectors of the economy," the statement said.

Mishustin stated that, despite external constraints, Rosatom continues to increase international collaboration and effectively implement large-scale projects ranging from uranium supplies to nuclear power station building.