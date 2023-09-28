Moscow, Cairo discussing Egypt’s purchase of 1 mln tons of Russian wheat — MFA

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Cairo are discussing the purchase of 1 mln tons of Russian wheat by Egypt, Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African countries, told TASS.

"I am not involved in specific negotiations, but I know that contacts are taking place through the ministries of agriculture and our embassies," he said.

The senior diplomat also pointed out that Russia and Egypt "have very good experience of cooperation in this area."

"We will continue," Bogdanov added.