Rosatom denies reports about suspension of uranium exports from Russia

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Information about the suspension of uranium exports from Russia is not true, a representative of the state nuclear corporation Rosatom told TASS.

"Rosatom state corporation fulfills its obligations under the concluded contracts to foreign customers in full," he said.

Earlier, a number of media outlets disseminated information about the alleged suspension of uranium exports from the ports of St. Petersburg to the United States due to lack of insurance coverage.

Meanwhile, according to the American Statistical Office, in the first half of this year, the United States increased uranium imports from Russia by 2.2 times year-on-year up to 416 tons. This is the highest figure since 2005.

At the end of September, the cost of uranium concentrate after the accident at the Japanese Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant rose to $70 per pound, which is an absolute record for the last 12 years.