Gazprom gas production down by 25% in 1H 2023 to 179.45 bcm — company

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Gazprom gas production decreased by 25% year-on-year to 179.45 billion cubic meters in the first half of 2023, the company’s report says.

The company's production of natural and associated gas in the first half of last year amounted to 238.46 billion cubic meters. The company attributes the decrease in gas production to the adoption of politically motivated decisions in a number of countries aimed at refusing to import Russian gas.

Oil and gas condensate production in the first half of the year increased by 8.8%, to 36.31 million tons.

According to the report, in the first half of 2023, Gazprom supplied 166 billion cubic meters to the domestic and foreign markets, which is 26.5% down year-on-year. In the first half of 2022, supplies totaled to 225.7 billion cubic meters.

"Gas consumption in the reporting period was influenced by weather, economic and geopolitical factors. The slowdown in economic activity in Europe contributed to maintaining gas consumption indicators at low levels. Nevertheless, the demand for Russian gas in this region was also influenced by geopolitical factors and the high level of occupancy of European UGS storage facility," the company's report says.