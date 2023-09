MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia from September 19 to 25 accelerated to 5.74% from 5.45% a week earlier, according to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

"In the week of September 19 to 25, 2023, inflation was 0.28% (up 0.13% from the previous week). Annual price growth was 5.74%," the statement said.

On September 12, the Ministry of Economic Development raised the forecast for inflation in Russia in 2023 from 5.3% to 7.5%.