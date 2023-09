MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock market showed recovery dynamics in the middle of the week.

At the end of the trading session, the MOEX index rose by 0.51% to 3,067.61 points, and the RTS dollar index - by 0.07% to 999.22 points.

The dollar exchange rate rose by 0.37% to 96.75 rubles, the euro decreased by 0.30% to 101.85 rubles, the yuan rose by 0.058% to 13.21 rubles.