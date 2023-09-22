Borrowings to cover budget deficit will total $41.7 bln per year — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The total volume of borrowings to cover the budget deficit will exceed 4 trillion rubles ($41.7 bln) annually, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a government meeting.

"To financially support expenses, sources of financing the budget deficit will be attracted from the domestic market. The total volume of attracting such sources to finance expenses through borrowing will be more than 4 trillion rubles annually," he said.

Siluanov also noted that the size of the National Wealth Fund at the end of 2024 will be 6.7 trillion rubles ($68.9 bln).

"We take into account the replenishment of the National Wealth Fund in the draft budget. The size of the National Wealth Fund at the end of 2024 will be 6.7 trillion rubles, the budget unallocated resource will be 3.7 trillion rubles," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a meeting that

When preparing the draft federal budget for 2024 and the planning period 2025-2026, the government managed to reduce the deficit as much as possible.