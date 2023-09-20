New BRICS members to contribute to financial partnership — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and other new members of BRICS can contribute much to financial partnership of the integration, Russian President's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS.

"Such powerful countries as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and others can contribute much to their advantage to common financial efforts," he said.

It was decided at the BRICS summit that took place in Johannesburg under South Africa’s chairmanship in late August, that Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabi and Ethiopia would become full members of BRICS. The membership will take effect from January 1, 2024.