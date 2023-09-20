Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices started trading with a decline.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 1.74% and was at 3,030.05 points, the RTS index fell by 1.64% and was at 986.86 points.

At the opening of trading session, the MOEX index amounted to 3,065.29 points (-0.6%), and the dollar-denominated RTS index decreased by 0.42% to 999.11 points.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar-to-ruble rate at Moscow Exchange trading decreased by 0.11% to 96.74 rubles, the euro rate was around 103.32 rubles (+0.09%). The yuan rate lost 0.29% and reached 13.223 rubles.