Russian stock indices switch to growth after opening of trading on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices switched to growth soon after the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:18 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.18% to 3,140.82 points, the RTS index went up by 0.44% to 1,029.03 points.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index was at 3,134.37 points (-0.03%), the RTS index rose by 0.33% to 1,027.9 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-ruble rate decreased by 0.39% to 96.17 rubles, the euro rate reached 102.73 rubles (-0.32%), the yuan rate lost 0.4% and was 13.152 rubles.