Coal exports to China account for up to half of all Daltransugol’s shipments — top manager

VANINO, September 15. /TASS/. The share of shipments to China in total export volume of Daltransugol stands at 45-50%, executive director of the terminal Vladimir Dolgopolov told reporters.

"Around 45-50%," he said when asked a corresponding question. "Previously China’s share of purchases was one third anyway and it was also ready to purchase 50%. Previously the structure [of purchases] was as follows: Korea [purchased] one third, Japan - one third, China - one third, with the remaining part flowing partly to Europe, partly to India, Malaysia," he explained.

As of today, the main export flows from the terminal are directed to China, Korea, India, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam.