Sibur estimates Far East’s potential of polymers processing growth at 100,000 tons

VLADIVOSTOK, September 15. /TASS/. Sibur estimates the growth potential of polymers processing in the Far East at up to 100,000 tons from 35,000 tons now, Board Member - Executive Director of the Russian petrochemical company Pavel Lyakhovich said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We estimate the region’s processing market at around 35,000 tons per year. We are addressing its growth to 100,000 tons within several years," he said.

