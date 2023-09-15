Lukashenko expects economies of Russia and Belarus to reach pre-sanction levels

SOCHI, September 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he anticipates that the economies of Russia and Belarus will reach the pre-sanctions levels next year.

"I believe that we will have a good year next year and that we will reach the pre-sanctions level of our economies," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

Lukashenko added that Russia and Belarus were able to stabilize the fuel market working together. "I’d like to inform you that there have been some issues in the fuel market. We stabilized the situation and supplied what Russia required. The amount requested by the government. In believe, 60,000 liters of diesel fuel and 60,000 liters of gasoline," Lukashenko said.