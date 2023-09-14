Russian stocks down as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index edged down by 0.13% to 3,144.29 points, while the RTS Index lost 0.16% to 1,029.05 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:14 a.m., the MOEX Index was down by 0.27% at 3,193.96 points, while the RTS was down by 0.12% at 1,029.44 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.08% at 96.14 rubles, the euro was down by 0.12% at 103.22 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.32% at 13.193 rubles as of 10:14 a.m.