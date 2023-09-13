Russian stock indices decline as Wednesday’s trading closes

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange but in the afternoon the MOEX index switched to a slight decline.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index fell by 0.56% to 3,148.32 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index decreased by 1.81% to 1,030.65 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate increased by 1.28% to 96.22 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate rose by 1.39% to 103.35 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate went up by 0.25% to 13.23 rubles.

"The absence of pronounced dynamics in the Russian stock market can be attributed to the lack of strong ideas in companies with a high share in the index. Thus, none of the top ten companies (by capitalization) on the Russian market changed in value by more than 1%," says Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

The price of Brent oil was $92.6 per barrel.

"This is 0.77% higher than the previous close and already more than 2% since the beginning of the week. The reason for this was the forecast of the International Energy Agency, which assumes an increase in global oil demand in 2023. Do not forget that earlier this year OPEC+ countries agreed to reduce production, which only enhances the effect of the forecast," Shepelev said.

On Wednesday, the growth leaders on the stock market were shares of the Renaissance Insurance group (+3%). The leaders of the decline were depositary receipts of the VK group (-5.7%).

According to a forecast by BCS World of Investments for September 14, on Thursday the MOEX index will be in the range of 3,150-3,120 points and the dollar-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 95-97.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that tomorrow the MOEX index will fluctuate in the corridor of 3,100-3,200 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate may again trade in the range of 95-97 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 102-104 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 13-13.4 rubles.