Projects with Chinese investments underway — governor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Projects with Chinese investments are being implemented in the Jewish Autonomous Region, head of the region Rostislav Goldshtein told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Efforts are currently taking place under projects in the sphere of agriculture, transportation and logistical infrastructure, specialized machinery production, and heavy industry. Projects are supported by the region in choosing worksites, providing land plots without tenders, by preferential business conditions, including advance development territories, and one-stop-shop support of projects. Projects with Chinese investments amounting to dozens of billions of rubles are now in progress. I am confident such partnership will benefit foreign investors and give a new impetus to socioeconomic development of the Jewish Autonomous Region," the governor said.