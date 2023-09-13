Russia asks for more transparency from Japan around Fukushima water discharge

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Tokyo will allow oversight of the radiation situation in areas where water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been discharged, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we see no transparency, no openness in Tokyo’s actions, even though this is exactly what we called for," she said speaking at a news briefing on the sidelines of the 2023 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). "We only see endless statements, some publicity stunts with breakfasts or lunches that have fish on the menu which was allegedly caught in the area of the discharged water, but we all understand the real cost of all of this."

"We do not see what we have been calling for, which is normal, evidence-and science-based, transparent and open work with all those who have voiced concerns. We do not see it because there is none," Zakharova continued.

"We expect that Japan will give detailed explanations regarding all aspects that countries, in particular our country, are interested in and that are related to the water discharge," the diplomat noted. "Our stance is that, if necessary, Tokyo should allow monitoring of radiation conditions in areas where this water was released."

Zakharova said that Russia is not the only country that has expressed such concerns as China has done the same and, most importantly, the people of Japan have questions as well.

"I think I should not be telling you about the South Koreans as I believe you have all seen video footage showing how they literally stormed the Embassy of Japan," she added.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Vladivostok on September 10-13. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.

More than 1.25 million tons of water have accumulated in tanks at the Fukushima-1 NPP. This water was used to cool reactors damaged by the March 2011 tsunami.

On August 24, TEPCO began discharging the first batch of water into the ocean. The liquid, according to Tokyo, has been purified, further diluted with seawater, and generally cleared of radioactive substances. However, it still contains tritium (a radioactive isotope of hydrogen) in insignificant amounts, well below the established norms.

Tokyo's decision to discharge water from the plant drew sharp criticism from several countries, especially China. The General Administration of Customs of the PRC completely ceased imports of seafood from Japan on August 24. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that it had measured the level of tritium in the ocean near the plant on September 8 and noted that its concentration did not exceed established norms.