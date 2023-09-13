Land property rights under Hectare Program formalized for 23,000 participants

VLADIVOSTOK, September. /TASS/. Property rights to land plots under the Hectare Program were formalized for 23,000 people, Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Elvira Nurgalieva told the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Today, we can say with confidence that we have entered the second big stage of the Hectare Program implementation, where first applicants, those who were the first to take risks, the pioneers, after the 5-year term, have been formalizing the property rights for land plots. While nowadays, more than 120,000 people participate in the Hectare Program, 23,000 of them have become land owners," the deputy minister said.

Quite often, the granted land is of high cost, thus the program offers options not only to build a family house there, but also to improve the well-being, she continued. One in two participants say the key interest is to build a family house. Thus, the program favors the demographic aspect in the Far East, and people tend to stay in the region.

"In my opinion, those 23,000 people, who are owners now, are the proof the program is successful. For five years, they had been using the land and then decided to formalize the property, to pay applicable property taxes, and we can see the ongoing interest from new applicants, and every year the number of those who receive hectares in the Far East and in the Arctic is growing," the deputy minister said.

The Hectare Program continues since 2016. Under it, every Russian citizen has the right to receive a land plot of up to 1 hectare in the Far East for free. The plot is provided for five years for free, and after that term the plot can be rented or taken into ownership. Residential housing, agriculture, recreation, and businesses projects are popular reasons to apply for the land.

