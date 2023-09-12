Sber plans to open 15 more offices in Crimea by year end

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Sberbank expects to open approximately 15 new offices in Crimea by the end of 2023, Deputy Chairman of Sberbank Board of Directors Stanislav Kuznetsov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"By the end of the year, we plan to open another fifteen of our offices in Crimea," he said.

Sberbank announced plans to launch operations in Crimea earlier in January of 2023.

