Russia's GDP growth by the end of 2023 could range from 2% to 3% — Gref

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russia's GDP growth by the end of 2023 could range from 2% to 3%, Head of Sberbank Herman Gref said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We believe that this year the growth will be over 2%. Over 2% is obvious, but [the figure] between 2 and 3% is now difficult to predict," he said.

Earlier, Sberbank predicted Russian GDP growth in 2023 at 1.8%.

According to the Bank of Russia, the level of GDP growth in the country by the end of the year will likely be in the upper limit of the forecast of 1.5-2.5%. The Ministry of Finance also expects the growth of the Russian economy at the end of the year at a level of at least 2%.

