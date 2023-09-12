African countries’ debts to Russia to be converted into investments, projects — MFA

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The debts African countries owe Moscow can be swept into investments or certain development projects, Russian Ambassador-at-Large and Head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Oleg Ozerov told TASS.

Asked whether the Russian side will write off the African countries’ remaining debt, the diplomat said that "such issues are being discussed." "As the French put it, au cas par cas, which means each case is considered separately if necessary. Sometimes this debt can be swung into investments or some development projects. Why not? These issues are, of course, naturally discussed. This is an international practice, not only ours," he said.

Ozerov said in an interview with TASS in July that Africa’s debt to Russia had been 90% settled.