Free grain supplies to Africa should begin soon — Russian Agriculture Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Free deliveries of Russian grain to Africa should begin soon, Russia's Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"They should literally start very soon," he said.

The minister added that Russia's demands within the grain deal still have yet to be addressed. Restarting the deal could be discussed once they are met.

On August 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that agreements for free grain deliveries from Russia to six African countries were nearing completion. Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea were mentioned among the six countries.

On July 17, Russia refused to continue its participation in the grain deal, which was reached a year ago to ensure the safe export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea. The deal also provided for creating conditions for exporting crops and fertilizers from Russia. Moscow explained its withdrawal from the deal by the non-implementation of the part of the agreement related to the export of Russian products to the global market. Apart from that, Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly pointed to the fact that most of the grain from Ukraine had been shipped to European countries whereas under the deal, it was to go to the poorest countries. Nevertheless, Moscow said that it was ready to resume its participation in the deal only when all obligations concerning Russia were implemented.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer; TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.