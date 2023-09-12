Talks on Power of Siberia-2 with China have intensified — Russian minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russia continues talks with China on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), adding that the talks have become more active.

"The talks continue, they have become more active," he said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that the routing of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline was at its closing stage, adding that it might pass near Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk. He also expressed hope that the contract on gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia-2 would be concluded by the end of this year.

