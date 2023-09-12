Trips to Murmansk Region's Teriberka on list of national tourist routes

MURMANSK, September 12. /TASS/. The Polar Kaleidoscope route, which includes trips to the popular Teriberka village and other local attractions, was granted the status of Russia's national tourist route, the Murmansk Region's Governor Andrey Chibis said.

"The Polar Kaleidoscope tourist route has been put on the list of Russia's national routes in compliance with recommendations from the Expert Council at Russia's Ministry of Economic Development," the governor wrote on Telegram. "The Polar Kaleidoscope is a cultural and educational 3-day route that includes main attractions in Murmansk, Teriberka, Kirovsk and Lovozero."

This means that the region's tourist businesses will be able apply for financial support for the national route's upgrade, the governor added.

The village of Teriberka, where about 1,000 people live, is among top 20 best places to travel, according to the National Geographic magazine. It became popular after the Leviathan movie was produced there. Teriberka is located in the Kola District, 120 km from Murmansk. Up to 40,000 tourists visited the village every year before the pandemic.