Data processing center due in Arkhangelsk Region

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. A data processing center will be made in the Arkhangelsk Region. An agreement on the project was signed at the Far Eastern Economic Forum.

The parties to this agreement are the Arkhangelsk Region's Acting Minister of Economic Development, Industry and Science Evgenia Shelyuk, the region's Development Agency's Director General Maxim Zaborsky, and the Key Point Group's representative Evgeny Virtser. The ceremony was organized during the Arkhangelsk Region's presentation.

According to the Arkhangelsk Region's press service, the plan is to build a TIER III reliability level data processing center (DPC) so that enterprises and organizations of any industries could develop IT services, including using the services, offered by the operator - equipment rental, information security services. The project's investments are estimated at least at 300 million rubles ($3.2 million). "The project localization is planned as a part of due advance-development territory with state incentives in the Arctic zone," the press service quoted the region's acting minister as saying.

The Key Point Group of companies offers the construction of standard data centers with a capacity from 100 to 1200 racks, depending on requirements in a particular region. The network's flagship is the data center in Vladivostok, where the first stage was commissioned on February 1 at the Primorye advance-development territory.

