Akademik Tryoshnikov research vessel departs from Arkhangelsk heading for Far East

ARKHANGELSK, September 12. /TASS/. The Akademik Tryoshnikov scientific research vessel departed Arkhangelsk to supply cargo to hard-to-reach polar stations in the Russian Arctic's eastern part, deputy head of the hydrometeorology service's Northern branch (Sevhydromet), Alexey Barakov said. In this voyage the ship is replacing the Mikhail Somov vessel, which hull was damaged as the Mikhail Somov ran aground in Franz Josef Land's waters in July.

"The Professor Tryoshnikov will supply weather stations near Yakutia and Chukotka. The vessel will make 42 ship calls - at some destinations for two or three times. The vessel will deliver cargo, and to some of the stations - new personnel teams," Barakov said.

The Akademik Tryoshnikov will deliver fuel, food, supplies for aerology research, construction materials and other cargo to hydrometeorological stations. During the voyage, Sevhydromet employees will carry out maintenance on meteorological instruments and automatic polar stations.

The vessel will pass the White, Barents, Kara, East Siberian, Chukchi and Laptev Seas, the final destination is the Wrangel Island. Cargo to the shore, like it used to be during the Mikhail Somov missions, will be delivered by a helicopter. "There is a Kamov Ka-32 helicopter on board the Akademik Tryoshnikov," Sevhydromet's representative said, adding the ship would return to Arkhangelsk in early November.

Situation with the Mikhail Somov

Earlier, supply voyages to hard-to-reach stations have been served by the Mikhail Somov vessel. Right now it remains berthed at the Krasnaya Kuznitsa Shipyards in Arkhangelsk. "We are waiting for an available dock at the plant, hoping for the docking early next week," Sevhydromet's leader Roman Ershov told TASS.

The Mikhail Somov left Arkhangelsk on July 4 to deliver supplies to the weather polar stations in the Arctic. The vessel had delivered cargo to stations in the White, Barents and Kara Seas. The voyage was about to be completed, as the Krenkel polar station on the Heiss Island of Franz Josef Land was one of the final destinations. The vessel will be docked, examined and repaired.

The ship ran aground on July 24 between the Komsomol Islands and the Wilczek Land of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago, and resumed sailing on August 8. Participants in the expedition onboard the Mikhail Somov had to change the vessel for the Professor Molchanov, and they were brought to Arkhangelsk on August 16. The Mikhail Somov returned to Arkhangelsk on August 18.