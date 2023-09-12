Russia, India to continue using national currencies in payments — senior diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi are not going to reject using national currencies in mutual payments and will continue this practice, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"This was not an issue at all. On the contrary, we are going to continue payments in national currencies," he said, replying to a question as to whether the two countries might move away from using payments in national currencies due to various problems.