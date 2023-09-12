{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Eastern Economic Forum

Russia, India to continue using national currencies in payments — senior diplomat

On the contrary, we are going to continue payments in national currencies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi are not going to reject using national currencies in mutual payments and will continue this practice, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"This was not an issue at all. On the contrary, we are going to continue payments in national currencies," he said, replying to a question as to whether the two countries might move away from using payments in national currencies due to various problems.

IndiaEastern Economic Forum
Eastern Economic Forum
Russia working on introducing visa-free regime with Asian countries — senior diplomat
"We have a rather successful visa regime with quite a few [Asian] countries," he said. "This is a very important task and we will continue to implement it," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Russia’s Vladivostok may serve as venue for Russia-China winter games in 2030 — governor
"We certainly welcome all kind of events and propose to organize here in 2030 international winter games in partnership with China," Kozhemyako said addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin
North Korea’s Kim to visit Russia soon, Kremlin announces
Kim last visited Russia in April 2019, when he and Putin met in Vladivostok for their first talks ever
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Ticket to Arctic competitions feature 300,000 participants, finals due in late September
The projects, on which the contestants will work, include making hydrographic and digital maps of the Arctic, the polar stations' upgrade as well as development of special unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor the ecology
Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers make planned flight over Baltic Sea’s neutral waters
According to the Defense Ministry, all flights by aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces are performed in strict compliance with international rules of the use of airspace
Too early to jump to conclusions about failed Russian lunar mission — Roscosmos
The Soyuz-2.1b carrier vehicle with the Luna-25 automatic probe was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome at 2:10 a.m. Moscow time on August 11
Stable ruble, combating capital outflow — results of EFF’s first day
Introducing restrictions on the withdrawal of rubles from the country has been proposed, with measures in this direction being under discussion
Special military op must continue to curb threat of terrorist attacks from Kiev — Kremlin
"The Kiev regime is obviously inclined to carry on with this practice, and that is why this means the unconditional continuation of the special military operation to eliminate this threat," Dmitry Peskov stated
Banning Russian citizens from entering EU with personal items racist — diplomat
Racism "sprung up in the West in very different forms at different historical stages: once in the form of colonialism, once in the form of trade, imperialism, then in the form of Nazism, fascism, segregation," Maria Zakharova said
Grossi 'not telling the whole story' about depleted uranium weapons — Russian MFA
"It is deplorable that Mr. Grossi did not supplement his comment with the acknowledgement that while penetrating the armor the depleted uranium rod heats up and can ignite," Maria Zakharova added
Lavrov says West sought to undermine constructive work at East Asia summit
"As for the attempts to Ukrainianize anything and everything, which are being made by our Western colleagues, these attempts are increasingly tiring for countries that want to engage in concrete affairs rather than support propaganda in favor of the Kiev regime," Sergey Lavrov stressed
Renowned Russian Army band performs in Pyongyang for 75th anniversary of DPRK’s formation
The ensemble, for the first time in 20 years, triumphantly played Russian army music in the DPRK
Ukrainian troops use at least four drones to attack apartment blocks in Energodar
According to the statement, information about casualties and damage is being verified
Defense contractor delivers 2nd batch of Su-35S fighters to Russian troops
The Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E+) is a Russian generation 4++ multirole supermaneuverable fighter with a thrust-vectoring system codenamed the Su-35S in Russia’s Aerospace Forces
Armenia’s intentions to hold joint military exercise with US regrettable — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said
Russia working on introducing visa-free regime with Asian countries — senior diplomat
"We have a rather successful visa regime with quite a few [Asian] countries," he said. "This is a very important task and we will continue to implement it," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Situation on border tense, Azerbaijan deploying more forces — Armenian PM
"Azerbaijan is deploying more forces to our border, near Nagorno-Karabakh," Nikol Pashinyan said
Erdogan calls on West to fulfill promises made under grain deal
According to the Turkish leader, all the leaders at the G20 summit wanted the grain deal to be resumed
West disguising weapons supplies to Kiev by humanitarian purposes — DPR head
The West is becoming a participant in military crime because these weapons are doing harm to the civilian population, Denis Pushilin said
Philippines works to launch direct air service with Russia — Russian honorary consul
It is reported that "Russian air carrier Aeroflot is interested in such flights"
Zelensky tells top German diplomat about Ukraine’s need for air defense systems, missiles
Ukrainian President emphasized the importance of attracting additional assistance from partners to bolster the artillery of our defenders, in particular through 155 mm caliber systems and long-range missiles
West rigs global university ratings, drains away talents from Asia
This was stated by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin
Putin to address Eastern Economic Forum
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the discussion will focus on the development of the Far Eastern region but also traditionally touch on international issues and other topics
Explosive device dropped from Ukrainian drone in Kursk Region, no one hurt
An explosive device was dropped from a Ukrainian drone on Rylsk
At least six explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev — eyewitnesses
An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and some other regions
Venezuelan president calls Russian elections exemplary
Nicolas Maduro said the recent voting shows Russia's "democratic character"
Russians who went abroad during special operation to return home — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov also cited Russia’s macroeconomic indicators, GDP growth rates expected this year to exemplify "the attractiveness of the country"
Russia to export hydrogen starting 2026, Chinese, South Korean markets promising — expert
China and South Korea may become the areas for supply of Russian hydrogen, Denis Deryushkin noted
Ukraine builds up forces near Avdeyevka for attacks in Donetsk area — military expert
Yan Gagin stressed that the intensity of the fighting on this part of the front had seriously increased
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area
It is reported that Ukraine lost up to 80 troops in the Kupyansk area
Musk rejects charges of treason for not allowing Ukraine to activate Starlink near Crimea
"No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America," Elon Musk said
Russia to definitely appoint envoy to Japan — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko added that the Russian side is not commenting on the issue until an agrement is received from Tokyo
Serbia not yielding to external pressure on issue of anti-Russian sanctions — Vucic
The Serbian leader said earlier that his country was not ready to impose sanctions on Russia because of its moral principles
Russia’s foreign intel chief sees enduring threats to nation from Baltic states, Poland
Meanwhile, Sergey Naryshkin explained, that there simply had not been any authorization to "reorient the direction in which the protagonist depicted by the monument is facing," as the statue is an exact replica of the original that once stood on Lubyanka Square
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
US may supply long-range missiles armed with cluster bombs to Ukraine — Reuters
According to the news agency, Washington may send to Kiev either Army Tactical Missile Systems or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles armed with cluster bombs, but the decision "is not final and could still fall through"
Detained SBU agents charged with preparation of terror attacks — KGB of Belarus
Deputy head of the KGB investigative department Konstantin Buchek disclosed details of the KGB operation that resulted in detention of Belarusian and Ukrainian nationals, who were preparing terror attacks under orders from Ukrainian intelligence agencies - including explosions at railway tracks - during several TV shows on Belarusian television
Kiev regime’s crimes merit tribunal — Kremlin Spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, it is still too early to say how and when this will happen
Ukraine commits genocide in Donbass, says Canadian journalist
"This is purely continued Ukrainian terrorism and Ukrainian war crimes," Eva Bartlett said
Russia not to reject veto right at UN Security Council — envoy
"I will stress that Russia will continue to adhere to its principled line on using the power of veto at the Security Council in order for this most important UN body to make responsible and balanced decisions, responding to the hopes of countries and their people on its agenda," Vasily Nebenzya said
Sollers launches pickup truck production in Vladivostok
The company plans to launch production of a new Sollers model in 2024 as part of implementing a special investment contract
Putin to announce presidential campaign plans after nomination timeframe set — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the head of state has "made no statements yet" regarding his participation or non-participation in the upcoming presidential election
Moscow cautions Seoul against sending weapons directly or indirectly to Kiev — diplomat
According to Georgy Zinovyev, Russia still hews to the position that South Korea "is not sending lethal weapons to Ukraine, limiting itself to the provision of economic and humanitarian aid to it"
Grossi says no consequences from using depleted uranium ammunition in Ukraine
The IAEA head also noted that "more than 20 deliveries of nuclear safety and security-related equipment have been made to different organizations in Ukraine since the start of the armed conflict"
Kim Jong Un accompanied by foreign minister, high-ranking military officials
According to them, the special train with Kim Jong Un which left Pyongyang for Russia on September 10 was boarded, among others, by Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, and Pak Jong-chon, head of the Workers’ Party of Korea military directorate
Mistake in use of ICTs may lead to all-out war — Russian MFA
President for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security Artur Lyukmanov also noted that dialogue is the right way to prevent escalation
Press review: India to host G20 bigs and Africa’s 'coup belt' hitting Paris where it hurts
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 8th
Still no preconditions for resumption of talks with Ukraine — Kremlin
"If some other preconditions besides military solutions regarding our problems showed up, then negotiations would start again," Dmitry Peskov noted
Baerbok says Ukraine recovery conference to take place in Berlin in 2024
The German foreign minister arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit on Monday
Russia and China to cooperate on hydrogen projects on Sakhalin — Rosatom
The parties are considering the possibility of supplying equipment from China for the implementation of a low-carbon hydrogen production project
Scholz, Macron lack 'autonomy' to be mediators of Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
These leaders, according to Peskov, "prefer to align themselves with the decisions that are made in Washington," even if this harms them and their countries
Two Ukrainian drones downed by Russian air defenses over Kursk Region and Black Sea
Moldovan parliament speaker calls for severing relations with CIS
This year, Moldova has denounced more than ten agreements it signed within the CIS
Medvedev advocates pausing relations with EU in answer to ban on imports of personal items
The politician mockingly "praised" the EU leaders, calling them "straightforward and honest Brussels bosses" who "told all Russians directly and without beating around the bush: you are second-class people for us"
United States does not rule out supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine — official
Deputy White House Advisor on National Security Jonathan Feiner noted that the Ukrainians have started to "make progress in their counter offensive"
Japan fully discharges first batch of water from Fukushima-1 NPP
More than 1.25 million tons of water was used to cool reactors damaged by the March 2011 tsunami
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Moscow, Tehran exchange draft comprehensive agreement — Iranian Foreign Ministry
In order for cooperation between Iran and Russia to have a comprehensive and complete roadmap and for government agencies to develop relations, Nasser Kanaani said
Ukraine repeatedly attacks borderline Kursk Region with drones
Another drone attack on Lenin Street
Putin well-informed about situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border — Armenian PM
"The situation with the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor and the verified humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh began in December 2022 and since then I have had dozens of phone calls with the Russian president," Nikol Pashinyan said
West's attempts to 'interfere' in elections in Russia's new regions fail — expert
The analyst drew attention to the more than 20,000 cyberattacks that were carried out during the elections
Russia says its forces struck command post of Ukrainian 100th Territorial Defense Brigade
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, operational-tactical and army aircraft, rocket forces and artillery of Russian battlegroups hit Ukrainian personnel and military equipment in 132 areas
Leaders of CIS news agencies to discuss cooperation, interaction
It is planned to talk about prospective advanced training seminars, exchanges, press tours and other joint projects
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Defense firm delivers first serial batch of latest grenade launchers to Russian troops
The 6S19 ‘Balkan’ anti-personnel grenade launcher is the latest weapon in domestic grenade launching armaments
Putin, Kim Jong Un to meet within next few days — Kremlin
Bilateral relations will be a matter of priority during the talks, Dmitry Peskov added
Number of missing in Libya floods climbs to 7,000 — TV channel
Earlier, 5,000 of those missing had been reported
Ukraine’s NATO aspirations different from those of Sweden, Finland — Kremlin
"We hope we are not threatened by either Sweden or Finland. And we hope that there will be no missiles on the territory of these countries that will be directed toward us," Dmitry Peskov added
Press review: EEF to break Asia deal records and G20 statement prioritizes multilateralism
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 11th
US, Armenia start joint military exercises
The US Army Europe and Africa Command earlier reported that the exercises will allow both countries to build relations at the tactical level and increase the interoperability of peacekeeping units
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 10 times in past day
According to Vadim Kulit, 14 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Rome Statute ratification not aimed against Russia — Armenian PM
According to Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia wants to turn to the International Criminal Code to call Azerbaijan to responsibility following the events of September 2022 and other developments
Putin starts work at Eastern Economic Forum
The President will see today the interactive presentation of the Far East development results, with residents of advance development territories connected via a videoconference link
Putin ‘hardly sleeps’ during long-distance business trips — Kremlin Spokesman
Dmitry Peskov called the journalist's remark that the president hardly sleeps at all fair
EU threatens 'consequences' over elections in new regions of Russia
The elections in Russian regions took place between September 8 and 10
Election returns testify to people’s firm support for Putin’s policies — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov described the elections that had been held as a great accomplishment
Kim Jong Un leaves Pyongyang on special train for visit to Russia — radio station
It is stressed that he will be accompanied by North Korea’s high-ranking party, government and military officials on his trip
Countries of the 'golden billion' doing all they can to preserve unipolar world — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that BRICS supported the formation of a new multipolar world order, which would be truly balanced and take into account the sovereign interests of the widest possible range of nations
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Cooperation with Russia, China remains priority for Mongolia — diplomat
"We maintain bilateral political dialogue, stay in touch through ministries and agencies, public organizations, and representatives of business communities at the appropriate level," Georgy Zinovyev noted
Russia hopes for restoration of direct flights to Cyprus — Russian ambassador
The Cypriot authorities have closed the island's airspace to airplanes from Russia, joining the European Union's anti-Russian sanctions
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Pakistani ambassador discuss military cooperation
The Pakistani ambassador thanked the Russian side for its all-round support and assistance during his diplomatic mission
IAEA chief hopes to discuss Zaporozhye NPP with Russia, Ukraine at high level
It is reported that the Ukrainian side is demanding the demilitarization of the ZNPP, meaning the withdrawal of Russian guards from the site
Russian national Vinnik to stand trial in US on September 30, 2024 — database
The document also states that the trial is expected to last 14 days
Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack on Novomayorskoye — politician
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful counteroffensive attempts since June 4
Gazprom Export to stop supplies of gas to households in Bulgaria as of Jan 1
The problem might have a bearing on about 200,000 household customers who consume 1.5 million cubic meters (mcm) of the fuel
Brazilian court to decide on Putin's arrest if he attends G20 summit — president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that as long as he was president of Brazil, Vladimir Putin will not be arrested without the authorization of the authorities
Putin oversees launch of copper production at Russia’s largest deposit
The project is being implemented as part of the Trans-Baikal priority development area
Western society begins to see situation in Ukraine objectively — Russian security official
Yury Kokov noted that these people call for stopping the havoc in Ukraine and return to civilized methods of resolving disputes and conflicts in international relations
Russia wants to talk over Armenia’s decision to host joint drills with US — Kremlin
In any case, Moscow will establish a partnership dialogue with Armenia to "try and make sense of it," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russian artillerymen disrupt Ukrainian rotation in Krasny Liman with howitzer fire
A senior gunner of the D-20 howitzer with the call sign Kot said that the military hit an enemy fighting vehicle, an American M777 howitzer, and also worked on a Polish Krab howitzer
Two teenagers, adult detained in connection with string of sabotages in Novosibirsk Region
The investigative and operational team of the transport police found and seized evidence from the scene of the incident, which made it possible to find the attackers,
Russian planes destroy three boats with Ukrainian landing force heading towards Crimea
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian planes attacked enemy boats northeast of Zmeiny Island
Russia, China may respond to Western plans to destroy Asian security architecture — envoy
The West is seeking to destroy the security architecture around the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and replace it with Washington’s "Indo-Pacific" constructions, Georgy Zinovyev said
Uranium shells more effective, but won’t necessarily destroy Russian tanks — analyst
Sergey Mayev said armor becomes more fragile upon contact with a shell’s uranium core
Remembrance ceremony for victims of 9/11 attacks takes place in New York
This year, the ceremony involves young people, some of whom were born after the September 11 attacks and do not remember the events themselves
Russia ‘big winner’ in conflict with US, NATO — Dutch MEP
Member of the European Parliament from the Dutch Forum for Democracy party Marcel de Graaff also called the EU the main loser, drawing attention to problems such as "economic recession, de-industrialization, exposed as US-lapdog, suicidal sanctions"
