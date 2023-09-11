Russia and China to cooperate on hydrogen projects on Sakhalin — Rosatom

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Chinese corporation LS Group Co, one of the largest equipment manufacturers in the oil, gas and chemical industries, will cooperate on a hydrogen plant project on Sakhalin. The corresponding memorandum between the Russian and Chinese companies was signed on the sidelines of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The parties are considering the possibility of supplying equipment from China for the implementation of a low-carbon hydrogen production project on Sakhalin Island, in which the state corporation Rosatom participates, as well as exporting produced hydrogen from Russia to China.

"The hydrogen plant project is of utmost importance for the development of the hydrogen supply chain. The agreement signed today proves the interest of our Chinese partners in its implementation," said Anton Moskvin, head of marketing and business development of hydrogen energy at Rosatom.

The hydrogen plant on Sakhalin is designed to produce 36,500 tons of hydrogen per year with the prospect of increasing it from 2030. Production will be focused both on the domestic market and for export to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region. In total, by 2030, Russian hydrogen exports can amount to 2.2 million tons, and revenue from its sales can total $12.7 billion. This is according to the comprehensive development program for the low-carbon hydrogen energy industry prepared by the Russian Energy Ministry. The Sakhalin region, where the Eastern regional hydrogen cluster is being formed, should become an important exporter.

